Play 365 Dog Toys Chonky Bird Finch

About Chonky Bird Finch Treat your fur baby to a soft but durable Chonky Bird Finch! This toy is for dogs of any age, size, or breed. The color combination is perfect for a girl or boy pup and will attract them to this toy. The soft, fluffy Chonky Bird Finch is a cute companion for your furry friend to be able to tote around the house or the park. This toy is dependable and lightweight. The squeaker in the body of the toy will entertain your dog for hours. The length of the toy allows for a game of tug a war between to furry friends. The head, feet, and tail of the toy are fluffy! The shape and size allow for easy storage. Your dog and your best friend’s dog will go crazy for this toy! The loud squeaker, fluffy body, and soft texture will keep your pup entertained, active, and most importantly HAPPY!