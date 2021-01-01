Houzer Platus Fireclay Undermount 13" Rectangular Bar Sink, Biscuit

Grace the heart of your home with the timeless classic of a Houzer Apron Front Double Bowl Fireclay Sink. Fired for over 20 hours at 2200Â° F, the surface is impervious to stains, scratches and chips, backed by the confidence of Houzerâs Guaranteed Lifetime Warranty.Â Houzer combines the latest in cutting edge technology using the most advanced injection molding techniques along with old world hand craftsmanship. Our fireclay sinks are crafted with 70 years of experience in our own Houzer ISO certified factories in Israel. This is what distinguishes Houzer from the rest. We are the designers, the artists and craftsmen creating our own work of art.