Platner Stool by Knoll - Color: Purple (1719Y-BRM-K162/24)

Design by Warren Platner, 1966.By Knoll.In the 1960s, Warren Platner transformed steel wire into a sculptural furniture collection, thus creating a design icon of the modern era. The furniture's unique, harmonious forms are produced by welding curved vertical steel wire rods to circular frames, producing a moirÃ© effect and capturing the decorative, gentle and graceful quality that Platner sought to achieve.. Includes a molded fiberglass shell and foam cushion. The cushion attaches to the seat base with Velcro. A clear plastic extrusion ring at the base creates a smooth bottom surface for the Chair to rest easily on floor surfaces. The upholstered cushion features a molded fiberglass shell with molded latex foam cushion and zipper cover.The Seating Collection includes this companion Stool with a comfortable scooped seat base. Metal components are available in two finishes: Polished Nickel or Metallic Bronze with a clear protective coating. Select frame finish, then select cushion upholstery textile and color.Recipient of the American Institute of Architects International Award, 1966. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Purple.