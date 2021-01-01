Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, Citrus (Snack) Reduce Single-Use Plastic Cook, Store, Sous Vide, or Freeze Leakproof.

Best Quality Guranteed. 100% pure non-toxic platinum silicone: the world's first fully functional, self-sealing, non-plastic bag. Plus unlike traditional plastic bags, bags contain no BPA, no PVC, and no latex. Keep your food safe from contaminants in bags! Join the plastic Free movement: created in response to the profound need for a healthy alternative to plastic storage. Pinch-lock seal: features the innovative air-tight, pinch-lock seal to keep food fresh to store, marinade, and sous vide. Keep your foods nutrients, flavors and juices locked in. Just burp your to remove excess air and pinch the Seal closed! Dishwasher and Microwave Safe: platinum food-grade silicone is safe for use in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, boiling water, and oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Start your stash: half-gallon size 10. 25 x 8. 25 x 1. 5 (64. 2oz); sandwich size 7. 5 x 7. 5 x 1 (15oz); snack size 4. 5 x 7. 5 x 1 (9. 9oz); pocket size 3. 5' X 4. 5'