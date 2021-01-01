Platinum Premium Certified Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder - Premium Drinking Blend for Flavor - 50 Grams

ALL NATURAL: Matcha Green Tea Powder is certified USDA organic, non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free. We guarantee the finest quality Matcha green tea powder with no artificial ingredients or additives! AUTHENTIC JAPANESE ORIGIN: At, our Matcha powder is grown and harvested with centuries-old tea processing techniques from Kyoto, Japan. Under strict USDA handling and processing techniques, we preserve the myriad health benefits of our Matcha powder while ensuring its unique flavor and aroma! LIFESTYLE BENEFITS: Matcha is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, proteins, and amino acids. Among its many health benefits, Matcha boosts metabolism, lowers cholesterol, and prevents disease. Prepare to feel calmed and relaxed while enjoying a newfound enthusiasm and focus throughout your day! HIGH QUALITY TEA: Platinum Premium Grade Matcha Powder is perfect for brewing up a fresh, quality cup of tea anytime, anywhere! Our Platinum Premium grade tea packs mo