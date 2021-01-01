BlueStar Platinum 60" Freestanding Natural Gas Range BSP6010BCCPLT

60" Freestanding Professional Gas Range with 10 Open Burners, Double Oven, Interchangeable Griddle/Charbroiler, True European Convection, Innovative PowR Oven™, and Gentle 130° Simmer Burner: NG Custom Color Match, Plated Trim. Features new 25,000 BTU PrimaNova burners. Plus 22,000 BTU UltraNova burners. 18,000 SuperNova burners. 15,000 BTU Nova burners. 130°F simmer burner. Cast-iron interchangeable griddle charbroiler system allows for dual zone cooking with up to 40,000 BTUs of heat on four unique surfaces. New PowR Oven provides 40% faster preheating and 30% increase in oven efficiency. Accommodates full-size commercial 18" x 26" baking sheet. Convection fan system for most complete exchange of air possible. High temperature broiler is perfect for a quick sear. Easily slide your cookware across the continuous grates. Five rack positions allow for versatile baking. Available in over 750 color and finish combinations with nearly infinite configuration possibilities. The new Platinum Series can be built to suit your own unique style and cooking preferences. Call our sales department for more information. More streamlined and functional design including smoother front edges, easier to clean rangetop burner system, and larger glass oven door. Body sides are not painted for standard option. This additional option is listed above and must be selected for painted body sides. Stainless Steel Knobs are standard. Grate Height Island Trim: Included. Interchangeable Charbroiler and Griddle: Included. Knobs: Stainless Steel. Painted Body Side: Optional. Convection Fan System: Yes (Both Ovens). Ceramic Infrared Broiler: Yes. Rack Slide Positions: 5. Full Extension Racks: 1 (Each Oven). Standard Racks: 2 (Each Oven). Stainless Steel Drip Trays: Yes. Electrical Requirements: 120V, 60Hz, 15 Amps. Warranty: 1 Year Parts and Labor. PrimaNova Burners: 2 @ 25,000 BTU. UltraNova Burners: 3 @ 22,000 BTU. SuperNova Burners: 2 @ 18,000 BTU. Nova Burners: 2 @ 15,000 BTU. Simmer Burner: 1 @ 9,000 BTU. Overall Width: 59 7/8". Overall Depth: 28 7/8". Overall Height: 36 3/4". Overall Height with Island Trim: 38 1/8". Overall Height with 6" Backguard: 43 1/8". Overall Height with 17" Backguard: 54 1/8". Overall Height with High Shelf: 59 31/32". Oven Interior Width: 26 1/4". Oven Interior Depth: 20". Oven Interior Height: 15". Weight: 775.0 Lbs.