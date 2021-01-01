Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap, Refreshing Rain Scent, 16.2 Fluid Ounce

Your toughest everyday messes are no match for Dawn Platinum dishwashing liquid dish soap. With 4X the Grease Cleaning Power (based on cleaning ingredients per drop vs. Down Non-Concentrated). Dawn Platinum is our best dish detergent. In just seconds, Dawn Platinum dishwashing liquid dish soap powers away 48 hour stuck on food. Dawn dishwashing liquid dish soap can even be used to clean items beyond the kitchen sink. Use Dawn dishwashing liquid to remove grease and grime from external car surfaces and the outer shroud of a gas grill.