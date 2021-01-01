skinChemists Platinum Collection Wild Caviar Hand Moisturizer, 140 Gram

skinChemists wild caviar hand moisturizer works keep your hands feeling smooth, soft and supple, with SPF20 for protection against damaging uva and uvb rays Enriched with wild caviar, seaweed and fish roe eggs, the moisturizer has anti-ageing properties to keep your hands looking youthful and feeling hydrated. The hands are one of the first areas of the body to demonstrate visible signs of ageing, but the wild caviar stimulates cell regeneration and provides rich nourishments for the skin, to encourage the maintenance of more youthful-looking hands. Rich in amino acids, peptides and minerals, wild caviar hand moisturizer offers the synergy of the 3 marine components for intense skin nutrition and vitality. As an ethically engaged company, we are actively against animal testing. All of our products have been cruelty-free produced 30 DAY SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Giving you the confidence to try something new. If at any time during the first 30 days of use you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, feel free to return it for a full and prompt refund