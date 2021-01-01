Platform Bed With Headboard, Wooden Bed Frame With Slat Support, Espresso, Twin

The perfect spot to begin and end your days, the wood platform bed with headboard adorns any interior with rustic, timeless charm and excellent mattress support. This bed combines modern and rustic style which provides a comfortable and relaxing environment on a busy day. Including strong wooden slats and support legs to support your memory foam, latex, or spring mattress (not included). Made of high-quality MDF and pine wood, this platform bed is very durable and sturdy and can serve your family for years. The under-bed space is available for you to sore your stuff, convenient, and space-saving. Color: White