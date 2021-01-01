From lima bean kids
Lima Bean Kids Plates - Pink & Yellow Summer Sweets Personalized Plate
Pink & Yellow Summer Sweets Personalized Plate. Uniquely customized with a special diner's name, this durable, dishwasher-safe plate makes it easy for kids to identify their spot at the table and showcases a fun, personalized surprise when the meal is finished. Full graphic text: (personalized first name)10'' diameter100% BPA-free melamineDishwasher safe, do not microwaveShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.