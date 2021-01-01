From towle living
Towle Living Modernist Copper Plated Moscow Mule Mug, 18-Ounce -
Enjoy icy cold alcoholic or nonalcoholic refreshing beverages in this easy-cleaning mug any time of year This 3-1/4-inch wide by 4-1/4-inch high mug features a zinc-alloy handle to keep drinks cold Solid construction keeps favorite summer like drinks Moscow mules or lemonade cold in this 20-ounce mug The mug is constructed of copper with a food-safe durable 18/0 stainless steel interior to resist spots and stains Hand wash with water and a mild detergent, drying immediately with a chamois or soft cotton cloth to avoid spotting, Manufacturer: Towle Living