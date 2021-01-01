From kenroy home
Kenroy Home Plateau 4-Light Oil-Rubbed Bronze Vanity Light
Find a sense of calm and peace in the clean lines of this 4-light vanity. The warm, oil-rubbed bronze of the geometrically designed hardware contrasts with the soft, more freeform texture of the marbleized amber glass shades. Comfortably casual without sacrificing a quiet, understated elegance, this vanity will create a serene spa-like feel in your master bathroom - a perfect resort retreat in your own natural modern home.