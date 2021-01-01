Fits 1/4 inch thick panels, Manufactured from semi-rigid Butyrate with excellent, crystal clear clarity. Can be used as decorative edging, shelf guard, countertop edge protection or workbench edging. Features two symmetrical legs with a slight taper that offers a tight grip without adhesive. Will not diminish readability or detract from your image when used with graphics or labels, Crystal Clear. Easy to trim and install on a range of materials and can be mitered for framing. Outwater Outwater Plastics P2743-1/4 Inch Clear Butyrate U-Channel Clear Plastic U-Channel/C-Channel 46 Inch Lengths (Pack of 2) | 3P1.27.00348