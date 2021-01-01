Legrand Adorne Plastics Metallic Wall Plates - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (AWP2GNK4)

This adorne Wall Plate requires an adorne Switch, Outlet or Dimmer to be fully functional. adorne Plastics Wall Plates provide the perfect finishing touch to any installation. Each wall plate is packaged with a metal frame to enable easy installation when paired with a device. All plates are screwless and simply snap onto the included metal frame. With origins dating back to an 1865 porcelain workshop, Legrand is a French company that produces lighting controls, electrical accessories and technical kits. Innovative, artful and practical, their designs incorporate the latest technology and are energy efficient and sustainably produced. Ranging from convenient technical kits to decorative accessories like the adorne Real Materials Custom Wall Plates, the quality of their products has made them a world leader in the market. Color: Black. Finish: Black Ink