The extruded aluminum angle moulding is one of the many types angle mouldings that Outwater offers. Outwater’s anodized aluminum angle mouldings are manufactured from 6063 T5 aluminum, which provides great extrudability and a high-quality finish. The aluminum material also provides some corrosion-resistant properties and will stand up to high levels of everyday wear and tear. Much lighter and more cost effective than stainless-steel, aluminum corner guard extrusions can be used in a variety of applications, including: Display Construction Corner Protection Mannequin Stands Decorative Accents Outwater Outwater Plastics Alu469-135-S Satin Finish 1"X 1"X 1/16" 135 Degree Aluminum Angle Moulding 46 Inch Lengths (Pack of 3) | 3P1.27.02466