Fits 9/16 inch thick panels, Produced from rigid PVC which features abrasion and high impact resistance. Can be used as decorative edging or framing for posters, custom signage, glass displays and more. Features two symmetrical legs. Matte Black. Eliminates the need to file raw, unfinished edges which saves money and time on installation on materials such as glass, cardboard, metal and foamboard. Outwater Outwater Plastics 9/16 Inch Black Rigid PVC Plastic U-Channel/C-Channel 48 Inch Lengths (Pack of 2) | 3P1.27.02723