Fits 3/8 inch thick panels, Produced from rigid PVC which features abrasion and high impact resistance. Can be used as decorative edging, shelf guard, countertop edge protection or workbench edging. Features two symmetrical legs with a slight taper that offers a tight grip without adhesive. Transparent with slight tint, will not diminish readability or detract from your image when used with graphics or labels. Easy to trim and install on a range of materials and can be mitered for framing. Outwater Outwater Plastics 383-Cl Clear 3/8 Inch Rigid Vinyl Clear Plastic U-Channel/C-Channel 46 Inch Lengths (Pack of 3) | 3P1.27.00245