Outwater Outwater Plastics 383-BE Beige 3/8 Inch Styrene Plastic U Channel C Channel 72 Inch Lengths (Pack of 18 Pieces, 108 feet Total)

Made of high-quality, durable, non-phthalate flexible plastic, Outwater's Flexible Polyethylene T Moulding can be used on tables, counters, desks, arcade game trims and more. Our plastic moulding provides edges offers a clean, polished look as well as protection from damage and will stand up to everyday wear-and-tear. Flexible polyethylene tee moulding works perfectly in high-trafficked areas where furniture edges get bumped into. This colored T-molding by Outwater Plastics comes in a 25-foot-long coil that can be cut to size. Please note: coils cannot be returned after being cut.