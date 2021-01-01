Outwater Industries offers a wide variety of color plastic angle moudlings. These corner trim mouldings are manufactured from high quality Styrene and PVC that provide many benefits. Styrene is cost effective and great for color matching, while PVC has a high impact strength and features resistance to chemical abrasion. These multifunctional corner moldings will stand up to high levels of everyday wear and tear and come in 60 and 90 degree angles. These specialty right angle mouldings also have a few styles that are available in both flexible and rigid forms. The flexible mouldings allow for curved installations on walls and other areas. These plastic moldings have a wide range of applications, including: Custom Displays and Signs Seam Covering Shelf Edging/Dividers Corner Guards Decorative Accent Packaging Stabilizer Outwater Outwater Plastics 1935-Wh White 3/4 Inch X 3/4 Inch X 5/64 (.078) Inch Thick Styrene Plastic Even Leg Angle Moulding 72 Inch Lengths (Pack