From himalayan institute

Plastic Storage Container Bin with Carrying Handles for Home Office Filing Cabinets Shelves Organizer for School Supplies Pens Pencils Notepads.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

SMART STORAGE: This storage organizer fits extra supplies of staples, binder clips, pencils, pens, erasers, sticky notes, page flags, rubber bands, correction fluid, and many other essentials; Use in the playroom for storing action figures, building blocks and more; Perfect for wellness or cosmetic items in a bathroom cabinet and works great in the refrigerator and freezer to keep food items neatly stored PORTABLE: Bin features easy-carry built-in handles to make it simple to transport goods from desk to filing cabinet to bookshelf; Just grab and go; This storage basket is perfect for kitchens and pantries; Open top and clear construction make it easy to see what is inside and quickly grab what you need; Try it in the cabinet or cupboard, under your sink for cleaning or dishwashing supplies or for storing boxes of kitchen liners and garbage bags FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: These great organizing bins are the perfect solution for organizing a mult

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com