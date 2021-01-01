Plastic Standard Litter Box

The world’s most gorgeous litter box! Our designer Katford Krystal box ends “litter box shame” once and for all! You can put it anywhere and your home décor will be enhanced. It has higher sides to reduce litter spray, and the hard bottom surface allows for easy cleaning. Also provides EZ poop detection from the clear bottom. The size is between large and extra-large, so it works comfortably for all kitty sizes. Open, ventilated litter boxes like ours are preferred by experts to reduce noxious fumes built up in hooded litter boxes. Made proudly in the USA! If you can find a more beautiful and practical litter box than ours, buy it!