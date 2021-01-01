Deck out your winter holiday party table with our Gold and Silver Snowflake Holiday Plastic Tablecloth. For holiday party supplies, shop Michaels. com. Dine in a winter wonderland with our Plastic Silver and Gold Snowflake Holiday Tablecloth. Featuring a pattern of falling snowflakes, this plastic table cover is perfect for your upcoming holiday bash. Our plastic table cover also acts as a protective barrier from spills and keeps cleanup quick and easy at the end of the night. For your next holiday celebration, shop our entire selection of Silver and Gold Snowflakes Holiday party supplies. Details: 1 Plastic Silver and Gold Snowflakes Holiday Tablecloth Holiday Table Cover measures 84" x 54" Plastic tablecloth makes cleanup quick and easy Tablecloth adds festive flair to your party table Perfect for your winter holiday party Combine with other Silver and Gold Snowflakes Holiday party supplies | Plastic Silver and Gold Snowflakes Holiday Tablecloth, 84" x 54" By Unique | Michaels®