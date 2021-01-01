Hommoo Plastic Raised Planter Box Garden Planter Kit for Flower Vegetable Grow 2/4 PCS

Advertisement
Features: Rattan-style elevated garden bed kit for simplify gardening Perfect for growing flowers, vegetables, fruits and herbs indoors and outdoors Add style and beauty to gardens, balconies, restaurants, cafes, etc. Weather-resistant plastic construction,won't fade, splinter, or rot Build-in bottom water reservoir to hold excess water Drainage tap on the bottom allows to remove the excess water Modular design for freely stacking (horizontally and vertically) Lightweight for easy carry Easy assembly without any tools (recommend to wear gloves)