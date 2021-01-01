From woodlink
Woodlink Orange Plastic Platform Bird Feeder | 25006
Advertisement
Attract orioles to your garden with this vibrant orange oriole feeder. Made from recycled plastic, this environmentally friendly feeder has a clear roof to protect the fruit from the elements. It has two fruit spears and a jelly dish. Attracts both orioles and bluebirds to both sides. Feeder is constructed of up to 90 percent post consumer recycled plastic. Easy to fill and clean. Equipped with 1 jelly dish and 2 fruit hooks. Woodlink Orange Plastic Platform Bird Feeder | 25006