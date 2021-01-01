Banchy&Beauty Plastic Padded Stackable Folding Chair Set of 10

Designed with a simple but elegant style, our plastic chairs have a wide range of applications. Not only are they modern decorations to your home or office decor, but also applicable to events, like weddings or parties. This folding chair can easily be folded up to a compact size when it is not in use, which makes it easy to store. In the meanwhile, each chair is lightweight and portable, weighing only 7 lbs. Constructed with a heavy-duty steel structure, the folding chair has a maximum weight capacity of 300 lbs. In addition, the anti-slip pads on the feet not only prevent your floor from scratching but also reduce noise. Covered with wear-resistant PVC, the seat cushion is breathable and skin-friendly. You can simply clean it with a damp cloth. In addition, padded with a thickened sponge, it is soft and comfortable. Comes pre-assembled and is ready to use. You just need to unpack the package and expand each chair, then you can start your friend or family gathering.