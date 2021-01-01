Plastic Hard Shell Case Keyboard Cover Skin Screen Protector Only Compatible with MacBook Air 11 inch Models A1370 A1465 Royal Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. The case was designed ONLY to be compatible with MacBook Air 11 inch (models: A1370 & A1465, MJVM2LL/A, MJVP2LL/A, MC505LL/A, MC506LL/A, MC968LL/A, MC969LL/A, MD223LL/A, MD224LL/A, MD711LL/A, MD712LL/A). Please kindly check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure you choose the exact same model number as the listing title stated 'A1370' or 'A1465'. NO Cut Out design, transparency is different from color to color. Fully vented for safe heat disbursement, fully access to all buttons and features. Case Dimension: 12 x 7.7 x 0.8 inch, the MacBook Air 11 Inch Dimension: 11.8 x 7.56 x 0.68 inch. Including 1 matching color keyboard cover & 1 screen protector to protect your MacBook keyboard & screen against spills and contaminates. 1 year warranty on case, keyboard cover.