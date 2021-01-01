Plastic Hard Shell Case Keyboard Cover Screen Protector Only Compatible with MacBook Pro Retina 15 inch Model A1398 Older Version Release 2015 end.

Best Quality Guranteed. This case was designed ONLY to be Compatible with Older Version MacBook Pro 15 inch with Retina Display (model: A1398) (Release 2015 / 2014 /2013 / end 2012). Please kindly check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure you choose the exact same model number as the listing title stated 'A1398'. NO Cut Out design, transparency is different from color to color. WARNING: This case is NOT compatible with other model MacBooks. Fully vented for safe heat disbursement, fully access to all buttons and features. Snap on design, easy on easy off. Plug your cable or headset without removing the case. Case Dimension: 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.9 inch, the Older Version MacBook Pro 15 Inch with Retina Display Dimension: 14.13 x 9.73 x 0.71 inch. Including 1 matching color keyboard cover & 1 screen protector to protect your MacBook keyboard & screen against spi