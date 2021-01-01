From xfactory
Plastic White Hangers Pack of 100 Durable Slim T-Shirt Hanger Home Organizer
Advertisement
?Simple?Get your clothes organized with our variety hangers. Unlike other large space-consuming plastic angers, these elegant plastic hangers beautifully add class to your wardrobe, making it oddly pleasing to the eyes. Long-lasting?Each hanger measures 17.52 inches, the perfect size for everyday adult clothing settlement. Made of durable reinforced plastic, add its applicon scope.100PCS Abundant Amount?Comes with 100 pieces clothes hangers in a package, ensure your any T-shirts' position and easy to tidy up your clothes or hangers.