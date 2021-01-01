Outwater’s color plastic divider mouldings are very durable and will withstand heavy levels of wear and tear in high trafficked areas just like our stainless-steel and aluminum profiles, without the high cost. These divider mouldings also work well with a range of lightweight materials such as carboard and corrugated plastic sheeting. A selection of our color plastic h channels are also available in sets with their coordinating cap mouldings for added convenience. These colored h channels are manufactured from high quality materials such as Styrene, PVC and ABS. These high-quality color plastic h channels can be used in a range of creative applications including: Top Loading Frames/Signage (Store Fixture/POP) Stacked Directories Custom Signs and Displays Outdoor Signage Outwater Outwater Plastic H Channel Fits Material 1/4 Inch Thick White ABS Divider Moulding 46 Inch Length (Pack of 2) | 3P1.27.00384