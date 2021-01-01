Make a big impression with the use of small decor. This set of four mosaic patterned orbs will add shine and shimmer to your living space. Made of PVC and glass, each one is 4” in diameter and has an eye-catching gold color that complements a glam-style space. Use the decorative orbs to fill an empty vase, bowl, or basket. This item ships in 1 carton. Due to the handmade nature of this item, no two will be alike, there will be slight differences in shape, size, and color. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. This set includes 4 decorative orbs. Glam Design. DecMode 4"D Plastic Glam Orbs & Vase Filler, Gold, 4 - Pieces