The Terra Latch Brown Plastic Flower Pot Hanger (10-Pack)

Vertical gardening has never been easier. Create beautiful designs in minutes with the easy-to-install terra latch on virtually any surface inside or outside and do it inexpensively. This little hanger is strong and withstands incredibly high winds. Add color to decks, fences, sheds, mailbox posts, a tree stump. Install it on wood, brick, metal, trees, vinyl or aluminum siding and drywall. For concrete, brick and stucco use masonry screws (not included). Latches even work on wrought iron or chain link fences using self-locking nylon zip ties (not included). You'll love the new look and your neighbors will want it. These make great gifts for any gardener. Color: Brown.