Shield yourself and your team from harmful germs and bacteria from coughing or sneezing with a Mind Reader acrylic sneeze guard. Now more than ever, individuals are taking action to avoid the spread of contagious airborne diseases in customer-facing environments. A freestanding splashback guard can be an essential addition to any situation where you or your team have to regularly interact with individuals face-to-face, preventing the spray from coughs or sneezes from reaching the face of the person on the other side. Permanent installations can be costly and challenging, so a reusable, portable solution provides convenience and value for your home, office, or business. These freestanding sneeze and cough guards can help your business continue operating, allowing you to continue engaging with customers, while still shielding yourself or your team from harmful elements. These durable, yet lightweight acrylic guards from Mind Reader Products provide a thick layer of transparent acrylic to stand between your team and any individuals with whom they need to interact. All materials to assemble the sneeze guards come contained within the box, and no tools or additional hardware are required to put them in place. You can assemble your new sneeze guard in under a minute and start protecting your team right away. The sturdy acrylic provides high impact and shatter resistance, ensuring your team stays protected, and can be easily repositioned and relocated as necessary. A small cutout section at the bottom allows your customers or team to exchange money or other items without needing to remove the barrier. In between uses, easily sanitize the unit with an alcohol solution and a damp cloth, or anti-bacterial spray. Guard against coughs and sneezes with this freestanding barrier from Mind Reader Products. Dimensions: 7.75 in L x 24 in W x 20 in H. Material: Clear Acrylic. Mind Reader Plastic Face Shield | ASNEEG2024-CLR