JAM Paper® Lime Green Index Sized Plastic Booklet Envelopes with Button and String Tie Closures are 5.5 x 7.5 inches, the perfect size for 5\" x 7\" index cards! Use them to store and carry your notes for that upcoming exam, for recipes at home, or for any note card purpose! Each one is made of pliable, yet durable plastic, has a straight flap opening, and features a secure two button string tie closure. These envelopes are sure to keep all of your small documents and note cards neat, orderly, and safe from damage. This pack includes 12 envelopes. Don't let your important notes or smaller documents get lost in the messes of life. Keep them organized and easy to find with these bright, electric green envelopes! ??Size: 5.5in x 7.5in Color: Lime Green Quantity: 12 JAM Paper Plastic Envelopes with Button and String Tie Closure, Index Booklet, 5.5 x 7.5, Lime Green, 12/Pack | 920B1LI