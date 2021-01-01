Pen+Gear Plastic Caddy, Kids' Craft Organizer with Handle, Arctic White, 1-Count

Keep the supplies you need close with our handy Pen+Gear Small Caddy. Designed to conveniently sort and transport your arts and crafts materials around the classroom. This supply caddy comes complete with three separate compartments and a carrying handle that makes it easy to organize your next activity. The two small and one large compartments are perfect for storing a wide variety of pencils, glue sticks, scissors and more. The rounded handle makes it easy and comfortable even for small hands to move the caddy from place to place. Plus, the durable plastic material is completely washable and dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Take your students' supplies from the closet to the work table quickly and simply with our Pen+Gear Small Caddy.