From lillian collection
Plastic Acrylic Bistro Napkin Holder - 8" x 4.6" x 1.6" | Clear | Pack of 1
PACKAGE INCLUDES: 1 acrylic ware clear extra heavy weight bistro napkin plastic holder. DECORATIVE DESIGN: The bistro napkin holder gives a sophisticated setting on your table set-up. PERFECT FOR ANY OCCASION: Suited for all elegant affairs, celebrations, birthdays, or the usual home usage. GREAT QUALITY: Created with high-caliber plastic combined that is well-designed. FAST CLEANUP: Made with great quality that is enriched with its classy design and easy to dispose for a quick clean-up., Manufacturer: Lillian Collection