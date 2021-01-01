Sharp Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Humidifying Function (KC-850U)

Air purifier with humidifying function purifies a room with up to 254 square feet for improved air quality and maximum comfort, especially in colder weather..Automatic operation uses a sensor to automatically adjust fan speed for the degree of cleaning required.⚠ WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - www.P65Warnings.ca.gov..True HEPA filter traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns that pass through it, including pollen, pet dander and dust.Manual operation lets user choose from 3 fan speeds, plus pollen and quick clean modes.Manufacturer’s 1-year limited warranty.Library Quiet™ operation mode is ideal for bedrooms and living rooms.ENERGY STAR® qualified.Front display with indicator lights.Water tank refill indicator.Plasmacluster® technology restores the balance of ions to refresh air