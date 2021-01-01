Kate and Laurel Plants Framed Painting, 24 in x 24 in

Nothing says "happy holidays" better than a festive, rustic wreath, so this wall art would make the perfect addition to your holiday decor! Framed in a sleek modern frame, this contemporary design is the perfect art piece to add to your home decor collection. Printed and framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this framed printed wood art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any room in the home. This art print makes an excellent gift for birthdays, holidays, or house-warmings. Printed on wooden material, this wall art has two convenient sawtooth hangers already attached to the back for easy wall display.