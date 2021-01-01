Bring vintage charm to your home or garden with the Set of 3 Nesting Round Metal Plant Stands by Nature Spring. These flower and greenery displays feature laser-cut scrollwork and a wrought iron-inspired design to be a charming focal point for your lawn or home. The metal frames of each stand are powder coated with a matte black paint to resist rust and corrosion and are lightweight enough to easily move from spot to spot without sacrificing strength. Each display is a different height to allow you to create a unique arrangement. The plant stands feature single-piece construction so they're ready to use straight out of the box. They make a great Mother's Day, housewarming or birthday gift. Nature Spring Nature Spring Plant Stands 27.5-in H x 12-in W Black Outdoor Round Wrought Iron Plant Stand | 958606LFA