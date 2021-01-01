Plant Pots 59 + 47 Inch Ceramic Planters for Snake Plant Medium Indoor Plant Vintage Style with Drainage Hole Set of 2 Grey

Best Quality Guranteed. Approximate Dimension - Larger: 5.9 x 5.9 x 6.3 Inch, Smaller: 4.7 x 4.7 x 5.3 Inch, Grey Medium Size & Suitable Plant - This medium ceramic pot has a good caliber and capacity for indoor planting, especially for the snake plant, small Ficus lyrata. Perfect for indoor planting. Nordic Minimalism Glazed Style - Black spot and grey surface bring a feeling of minimalism, rough feel and half glaze design bring more layer and retro accent. This planter will be the best supporting role with your plant. Sturdy Quality & Easy to maintain - This plant pot is made of fortified clay, fired with 1800 make them strong and non-deformable in a long time. Smooth glaze can keep it away from the dirty stuff, easy cleaning for you. Attention - There is no drainage saucer. Plant NOT Included. We offer full refunds and returns service if theres any problem after receiving the planter in 30 days.