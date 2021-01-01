Plant Hooks Iron Wall Hanger Decorative Bracket Holder 6 Inch for Hanging Planter Lantern Bird Feeder Sconce 2 Pack

Best Quality Guranteed. Minimalist Hooks: Perfect for hanging lanterns, planters, pots, bird feeders, sconce, wind chimes, holiday decorations and mason jars. Suitable for outdoor and interior decoration. Easy to install: Just fix it with attached screws, decorates your patio, garden, entryway, porch, living room, dining room. Its elegant appearance decorates your home more beautiful. Reasonable size: 4 inch height ensures adequate center of gravity balance; 6 inch width away from the wall allows hang larger-sized pots or planters. Each hooks comes with 2 screws. Convincing Quality: Hand-forged iron material in exquisite craftsmanship ensures rust-proof and sturdy. Will not paint off, and can withstand the erosion of rain, snow and sunlight. Satisfaction Guarantee: Each plant bracket has been inspected twice by factory and warehouse before sell, and is packaged in double layers to ensure that it is perfect when received.