bloomsz Plant Bulbs - White Wax Amaryllis Bulb in Plastic Sleeve

White Wax Amaryllis Bulb in Plastic Sleeve. Give the gift of holiday cheer in the form of this wax-enclosed bulb that blooms beautiful amaryllis flowers without water. A plastic sleeve enclosure ensures easy-breezy gifting to loved ones or friends. Grows to 18'' to 20'' HPerennialFull-partial sunFor longest-lasting blooms, keep plant away from heat and direct sunlightHardiness zones: 9-10No watering neededGrown in the NetherlandsNote: This item will ship by November 15th. Cannot ship to the following states and territories: AK, HI, VI, PR or Guam