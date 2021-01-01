From bloomsz
bloomsz Plant Bulbs - Trumpet Lily Bulb Mix - Set of Three
Advertisement
Trumpet Lily Bulb Mix - Set of Three. Add a burst of vivid color to your garden with this set of lily bulbs that bloom to reveal eye-catching white and yellow blooms. Includes three bulbsGrows to 48'' to 60'' HBloom: 6'' diameterPerennialBloom time: late SummerFull sun to partial shadeHardiness zones: 3-81-year warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: Item will ship by November 30th. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI or Guam.