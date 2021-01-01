From van zyverden
Van Zyverden Plant Bulbs pink - 'Saffron' Crocus Bulb - Set of 15
'Saffron' Crocus Bulb - Set of 15. A breeze to grow and boasting extra-hardy natures, these crocuses turn heads with their bold blooms and brilliant color.Includes 15 dormant 9/10 cm bulbsGrows to 4''-6'' H and upSpread: 4'' to 6''PerennialFull sun to partial shadeHardiness Zones: 4-10Warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: This item will ship within one week of purchase. Does not ship to AK and HI, PR, VI and Guam.