From bloomsz
bloomsz Plant Bulbs - Queen Of Night Tulip Bulb - Set of 10
Queen Of Night Tulip Bulb - Set of 10. Add a burst of vivid color to your garden with this set of tulip bulbs that bloom to reveal eye-watching deep purple blooms. Includes 10 bulbsGrows to 22'' to 24''PerennialBloom time: late SpringFull sun to partial shadeHardiness zones: 2-81-year warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsNote: Item will ship by November 30th. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI or Guam.