Van Zyverden Plant Bulbs Multi-colored - Pyjama Party Amaryllis Bulb

Pyjama Party Amaryllis Bulb. Hippeastrum (commonly known as Amaryllis) are popular for their indoor holiday color and are often given as gifts from October through January. They are easy to grow and are impressive flowers. Their large blossoms can measure up to eight inches across. We only ship one large blooming bulb size to ensure well-proportioned plants, which are guaranteed to produce large, vibrant blooms for you. As bulbs are essentially storage mechanisms, they already contain everything needed to produce flowers. They are tropical and subtropical. All you will need to do is plant them and water. But best of all, they can be induced to re-bloom indoors for years to come. Amaryllis Pyjama Party has smaller flowers than some of the other Amaryllis varieties, but it grows trouble-free and always performs well, often producing a third stem. Unusual color pattern with variable white striped and pinkish picotee edging. A spectacular display of color. Includes one dormant bulbGrows to 15'' to 20'' HSpread: 4'' to 6''PerennialBloom time: winterFull sun to partial shadeHardiness zones: 9-10Warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: This item will ship by October 13th. Does not ship to AK and HI, PR, VI and Guam.