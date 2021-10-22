From thorsen's greenhouse
Thorsen's Greenhouse Plant Bulbs - Pink Impression Tulip Bulb - Set of 10
Advertisement
Pink Impression Tulip Bulb - Set of 10. Boasting a beautiful melody of dark and light pink petals after growing, these bouquet-worthy tulip bulbs are a flawless addition to your garden. Includes 10 bulbsGrows to 1' HPerennialBloom time: mid spring to summerFull to partial sunHardiness zones: 3-8Limited warranty (contact customer service for details) Note: This item will ship by October 22nd, 2021. Does not ship to AK, HI, VI, PR or Guam.