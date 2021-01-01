From bloomsz
bloomsz Plant Bulbs - Persian Blue Allium Bulb - Set of Five
Persian Blue Allium Bulb - Set of Five. Watch your garden burst into life with this set of vivid allium bulbs that open into deep purple blossoms. Includes five bulbsGrows to 34'' to 36''PerennialBloom time: late Spring early SummerFull sun to partial shadeHardiness zones: 3-81-year warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsNote: Item will ship by November 30th. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI or Guam.