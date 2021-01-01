From van zyverden
Van Zyverden Plant Bulbs White - 'Magic Carpet' Muscari & Anemone Bulb - Set of 50
'Magic Carpet' Muscari & Anemone Bulb - Set of 50. Brilliantly colorful bulbs and low-clumping nature combine to create a dynamic ground cover effect for your woodland and rock gardens.Includes 50 5/7 cm dormant bulbsGrows to 6'' H and upSpread: 2''PerennialFull sun to partial shadeHardiness Zones 5-9Warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: Item will ship within one week of purchase. Does not ship to AK and HI, PR, VI and Guam.