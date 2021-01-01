Van Zyverden Plant Bulbs Pink - Live Pink Pearl Hyacinth Bulb - Set of 10

Live Pink Pearl Hyacinth Bulb - Set of 10. This genus of bulbs is grown for their dense spikes of fragrant, tubular reflexed flowers, ideal for spring bedding displays. They are best planted where they can be enjoyed up close. The bulb size is a bedding size so that no staking is required. Includes 10 dormant bulbs and growing guideGrows to 8'' to 12'' HSpread: 4'' to 8''PerennialBloom time: springFull sun-partial shadeHardiness zones: 4-9Warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: Please refer to shipping map for shipping date. Does not ship to AK and HI, PR, VI and Guam.