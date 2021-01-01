From michigan bulb company
Michigan Bulb Company Plant Bulbs Black - Live Black & Blue Bearded Iris Mix Bulb
Advertisement
Live Black & Blue Bearded Iris Mix Bulb. Add fresh blooms and delightful fragrance to your garden with this blend of vibrant bearded irises sure to sprout thanks to their vigorous growth habit.Includes one actively growing plant in a gallon-sized potGrowing guide includedHeight at Maturity: 30'' to 36''Bloom time: late spring to early summerFull sun to partial shadeHardiness zones: 4-9Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: Will ship by October 19th. Will not ship to AE, AK, GU, HI and PR